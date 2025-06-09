Peking To Paris Rally Races Through Azerbaijan With Vintage Flair
This is the 9th edition of the rally, which has been held since 1907. The international endurance rally, designed specifically for vintage cars, starts in Beijing, crosses several countries, and concludes in Paris.
In the early morning, an exhibition of the participating vintage cars was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Afterwards, the vehicles set off toward the city of Qakh, passing through scenic regions of Azerbaijan including Gobustan, Shamakhi, and the Ajinohur-Jeyranchol plain.
A total of 55 vintage cars are competing in the Azerbaijani leg of the rally. On June 10, the participants will depart Azerbaijan, continuing the next stage of the rally in Georgia.
The“Peking to Paris Motor Challenge” is more than just a rally - it is a true test of endurance, bringing together vintage car enthusiasts from around the world. Participants travel nearly 15,000 kilometers, navigating a route that demands resilience and reliability from both drivers and their classic cars.
