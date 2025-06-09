Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Bulgaria Sign Memorandum To Boost Middle Corridor Capacity

Kazakhstan And Bulgaria Sign Memorandum To Boost Middle Corridor Capacity


2025-06-09 06:05:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

"The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," the statement reads.

Previously, discussions transpired between the two heads of state in both a restricted and an expanded framework, wherein the escalation of trade volume was acknowledged for the previous fiscal year as well as the onset of the current fiscal period.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or Middle Corridor, is a transport corridor that connects the countries of Asia and Europe through the Caspian Sea. It plays an important role in the development of trade relations between China, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, and Europe, reducing the time and cost of cargo transportation compared to traditional routes.

MENAFN09062025000187011040ID1109650880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search