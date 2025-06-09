403
Putin Approves Long-Term Strategy To Develop Russian Navy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday a new strategy for developing the Russian Navy through 2050, marking a historic first in modern times, underscoring Moscow's ambition to restore its status as a major global naval power.
In a press release, Aide to the President of Russia Nikolai Patrushev described the document as a strategic shift based on a deep assessment of the global military-political landscape and lessons learned from Russia's recent military operations.
He added that the strategy outlines future combat force requirements, defines the Navy's core missions in peace and war, and aims to enhance its readiness to protect national interests.
Patrushev noted the strategy takes into account the likelihood and nature of future armed conflicts, as well as the capabilities of leading naval powers, stressing that building modern and powerful fleet is a top priority for Russia's leadership.
The strategy also identifies future threats and challenges, providing a roadmap for the Navy's development aligned with the Kremlin's vision of maritime sovereignty, and includes practical steps to expand the fleet, he added.
Patrushev concluded that this long-term plan signals Russia's determined path toward reclaiming its place among the world's top naval powers. (end)
