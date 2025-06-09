FNP Launches 'Designed For Dadʼ Collection To Celebrate Fatherʼs Day With Thoughtful Gifting

Fathers Day Gifts

GURGAON , INDIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indiaʼs most loved gifting brand, has launched its exclusive 'Designed for Dadʼ Fatherʼs Day Gifts collection - a refined and thoughtful curation thatcelebrates the men who shaped our lives with their strength, wisdom, and quiet sacrifices. Built around the insight that dads are often the most under-celebrated members of the family, the collection is an invitation to pause and appreciate the father figures whoʼve always shown up. Whether itʼs a dad who taught you to ride a bike, a grandfather who shared lifeʼs gentlest lessons, or a mentor who stood by you when no one else did - the 'Designed for Dadʼ range offers a gift for each of them.This yearʼs Fatherʼs Day collection blends sophistication with sentiment, making it easier than ever to find the perfect gift for Dad . From tastefully arranged flowers in earthy tones to value-for-money hampers featuring grooming essentials, artisanal coffees, premium snacks, and lifestyle accessories - each piece is chosen with todayʼs discerning dads in mind. The line-up also includes personalised keepsakes such as custom-engraved frames, photo mugs, journals, and desktop accents that reflect both warmthand individuality. Special attention has also been given to cakes - from timeless classics like chocolate truffle to new-age flavours, each cake is crafted with care and attention. Several options can also be personalised with photos or messages, turning a sweet treat into a lasting memory."Fathers rarely ask for anything, but they deserve everything,ˮ said Avi Kumar, CMO, FNP.“Our 'Designed for Dadʼ collection is a simple yet heartfelt way to say thank you - with gifts that carry thought, value, and a whole lot of love.ˮ FNP continues to lead the way in elevating Indiaʼs gifting culture. With nationwide coverage, seamless online ordering, and same-day delivery in over 100 cities, the brand ensures that every Fatherʼs Day surprise arrives on time and wrapped in style - no matter the distance. The 'Designed for Dadʼ collection is now live on , with early delivery slots open to ensure timely celebrations.

