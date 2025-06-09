Trump Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One Netizens Say 'Karma For Making Fun Of Biden'
However, he swiftly regained his balance. US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio also stumbled after Trump.Netizens react
One of the users said,“Just Trump trying to show he can stumble just as well as Biden. Even biglier.” Another stated,“Joe Biden pushed him....🙄” A third commented,“No Biden fell three times on the same walk up the steps! No comparison at all! 😂😂😂” Others remarked included,“If anything, it shows @POTUS has good reflexes”,“And he made fun of Biden”,“Karma”,“Time to get Old Man Trump fitted for a wheelchair",“Donald Trump can't walk up a flight of stairs, he's unfit to be President. ...am I doing it right”.Also Read | How Trump's trade war is supercharging fast fashion industry
Earlier, in 2023, Biden fell on stage at Air Force graduation. Trum had expressed concern for Biden's well-being but also criticised the incident, stating,“He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You've got to be careful about that... even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.” He added,“That's a bad place to fall... that's not inspiring.”Also Read | Is Donald Trump allowed to send troops to stop protests? What does US law say?
Prior to his departure, he told reporters, "Depends on whether or not there's an insurrection." When stressed if he believed an insurrection was taking place, Trump mentioned,“No, no, but you have violent people. And we're not going to let them get away with it, adding,”We're going to have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country. We're not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden."
