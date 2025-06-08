Iran's South Pars Gas Company Reveals Production Stake In Tenth Refinery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 10th processing plant of Iran's South Pars Gas Company delivered more than 17 bcm of gas to the country's gas network during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025), the head of 10th processing plant of Iran's South Pars Gas Company Mohammad Nemati told to local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the 10th processing plant produced 15 million tons of gas condensate, 200,000 tons of ethane, 400,000 tons of butane, 310,000 tons of propane, and 90,000 tons of sulfur last year.

Nemati noted that the main reason for the continuous production is the need to carry out regular repairs and maintain daily supply efficiency.

The official stated that last year, 90 percent of supplies to Iran's 10th refinery were met by local production. In the current year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), it is planned to ensure 95 percent of supplies through local production.

The rich gas of the 10th processing plant of Iran's South Pars Gas Company is supplied through phase 19 of the South Pars gas field. This plant has the potential to produce 50 million cubic meters of sulfur-free gas, 77,000 barrels of gas condensate, 2.4 thousand tons of ethane, 1,800 tons of propane, 1,100 tons of butane, and 320 tons of sulfur per day.

South Pars Gas Company is engaged in the processing of rich gas produced at the South Pars gas field. More than 75 percent of the gas consumed in the country is supplied by this company. The company has 13 processing plants.

The South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar) is a joint Iran-Qatar gas field. It is estimated that the reserves of this field are 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion cubic meters can be recovered. Iran's share in this field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.