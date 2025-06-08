UP: Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To SP MP Priya Saroj In Lucknow
Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday in a grand ceremony graced by a host of prominent political figures.
The engagement, held at a hotel in the capital city, was attended by top SP leaders, including party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav.
Other notable attendees included senior politicians Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Rajgopal Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar.
Speaking to the media after the event, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad extended his warm wishes to the couple.“I have come to give my wishes to the couple. I hope that they have a happy future,” he said.Read Also Difficult to Replace Bumrah but Enough Quality in Squad for England Tour: Gambhir More Trial Slots Added for Epic Victory Cricket League in Kashmir
Rinku Singh, a popular figure in Indian cricket, played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Saroj is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections. (PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment