Baku And Prague Discuss Political And Economic Cooperation At High-Level Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 6, 2025, the latest round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic was held in Prague.

Azernews reports, according to a statement from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Czech side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian.

During the consultations, both sides exchanged views on the prospects for strengthening bilateral political ties. They emphasized the importance of maintaining a continuous political dialogue through reciprocal visits and regular engagement on the sidelines of international events.

Economic cooperation was a key focus, particularly the potential to boost bilateral trade and implement joint projects in sectors such as energy, transportation, and high technology. Azerbaijan's strategic role in major international transport initiatives - especially as a proactive participant in the Middle Corridor project - was acknowledged and appreciated.

The discussions also highlighted the value of cooperation in education, culture, and tourism as tools to enhance people-to-people ties between the two nations.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to regional developments in the post-conflict period. The Azerbaijani side provided a detailed briefing on the normalization process with Armenia, challenges hindering progress, and steps taken by Azerbaijan to promote lasting peace. Updates were also shared on demining efforts and large-scale reconstruction projects in the territories liberated from occupation.

The two delegations also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, Deputy Minister Rzayev also held additional bilateral meetings and participated in roundtable discussions with representatives of leading think tanks and research institutions.