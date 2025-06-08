403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi Counterpart On Successful Hajj Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the success of the 1446 Hajj season.
In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled praised Saudi Arabia for using the latest in technology and services to help pilgrims from all over the world to perform their Hajj with ease.
His Highness the Crown Prince praised the efforts of the Governor of Makkah region and Head of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Al-Saud, as well as Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud for their endless efforts to facilitate Hajj for pilgrims.
He also wished Saudi Arabia, leadership and people, all the success and prosperity. (pickup previous)
