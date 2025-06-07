Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eid-Ul-Azha Celebrated, Largest Gathering At Hazratbal

2025-06-07 03:07:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Eid
    Azha was celebrated with religious fervour and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, as thousands of Muslims thronged mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers. The biggest congregation took place at the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, where over 40,000 worshippers gathered in the early hours to mark the auspicious occasion.

    Smaller prayer gatherings were reported from mosques and shrines across the Valley, though prayers were notably absent from the historic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah ground in Srinagar's old city.

    Authorities denied permission for congregational prayers at these sites, citing security concerns. Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq alleged he was placed under house arrest ahead of the festivities.

    The festival, marked by the symbolic sacrifice of animals in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion, saw thousands of sheep, goats, and other livestock sacrificed across Kashmir. The tradition was carried out peacefully, with a senior police official confirming that Eid prayers concluded without any untoward incident throughout the Valley.

    Read Also In White and Wonder: Kashmiri Children Gave Eid Its Soul No Eid Prayers at Eidgah, Jamia Masjid Srinagar

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community, emphasised unity and compassion in his message:

    “Let's reiterate our resolve to strengthen the foundations of unity, harmony & brotherhood and work with love and compassion for the well-being of all. May this festival spread peace & bring prosperity to all.”

    Eid celebrations also resonated across the Jammu division, where large congregations gathered in the region's 10 districts, with the Eidgah in Jammu city witnessing the largest assembly. Smaller congregations took place in several local mosques including the Mecca Masjid, amid peaceful and well-organized festivities.

    No Prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Eidgah

    Authorities in Srinagar once again disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah Ground and Jamia Masjid in the city's old quarters-marking the seventh consecutive year of such restrictions.

    The gates of Jamia Masjid were shut in the early hours of Saturday, and police personnel were stationed outside, barring entry. Even Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers were not permitted, according to a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the mosque's managing body.

    Nationwide Celebrations

    Beyond Jammu and Kashmir, Eid
      Azha was celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and piety. Large congregations were held at mosques and Eidgahs in New Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai, Ranchi, and other major cities.

      In the national capital, the Delhi Police deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary personnel, and local police in sensitive areas to ensure a peaceful celebration. Authorities reiterated that open-air sacrifices and prayers in public spaces without permission were not permitted, in line with civic regulations.

      President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top national leaders who extended greetings. In an Urdu message on X, President Murmu emphasized the spirit of sacrifice and devotion, encouraging citizens to work together for national progress. Vice President Dhankhar hailed the values of selflessness and generosity, while Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the occasion would“inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in society.”

      In Maharashtra, political leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar conveyed Eid wishes. Fadnavis posted on X,“Eid-al-Azha wishes to all! Eid Mubarak.”

      The atmosphere in Bhopal blended gaiety with solemnity, as Muslims offered prayers at the historic Eidgah and the grand Taj
        Masajid. Leading the prayers were Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and Maulana Hassan Khan, who included special supplications for Palestine and the security of India's borders.

        In Jharkhand, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended warm wishes.“Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on Eid
          Azha. I pray that you all remain healthy, happy, and prosperous,” Soren wrote on X. In the state capital Ranchi, worshippers gathered at major mosques and Eidgahs to offer namaz in a peaceful atmosphere.

          A Festival of Faith, Peace and Sacrifice

          Across the subcontinent, Eid
            Azha was observed in its true spirit - of sacrifice, unity, and generosity. Despite localised restrictions and heightened security in certain regions, the day remained peaceful and spiritually uplifting for millions who participated in the festivities. The collective prayers and acts of charity highlighted the enduring values that bind diverse communities in India together during festivals of faith.

