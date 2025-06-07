Eid-Ul-Azha Celebrated, Largest Gathering At Hazratbal

Smaller prayer gatherings were reported from mosques and shrines across the Valley, though prayers were notably absent from the historic Jamia Masjid and Eidgah ground in Srinagar's old city.

Authorities denied permission for congregational prayers at these sites, citing security concerns. Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq alleged he was placed under house arrest ahead of the festivities.

The festival, marked by the symbolic sacrifice of animals in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's devotion, saw thousands of sheep, goats, and other livestock sacrificed across Kashmir. The tradition was carried out peacefully, with a senior police official confirming that Eid prayers concluded without any untoward incident throughout the Valley.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community, emphasised unity and compassion in his message:

“Let's reiterate our resolve to strengthen the foundations of unity, harmony & brotherhood and work with love and compassion for the well-being of all. May this festival spread peace & bring prosperity to all.”

Eid celebrations also resonated across the Jammu division, where large congregations gathered in the region's 10 districts, with the Eidgah in Jammu city witnessing the largest assembly. Smaller congregations took place in several local mosques including the Mecca Masjid, amid peaceful and well-organized festivities.

No Prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Eidgah

Authorities in Srinagar once again disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah Ground and Jamia Masjid in the city's old quarters-marking the seventh consecutive year of such restrictions.

The gates of Jamia Masjid were shut in the early hours of Saturday, and police personnel were stationed outside, barring entry. Even Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers were not permitted, according to a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the mosque's managing body.

Nationwide Celebrations