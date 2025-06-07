Baku Port And Guangdong Ports Explore Cooperation To Boost Middle Corridor Connectivity
According to ADY, the meeting focused on strengthening ties between Baku Port and several major ports in Guangdong Province, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Shantou, and Jiangxi. Discussions highlighted the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor as a central segment of the East-West transport route and its role in ensuring efficient and secure cargo transit between China and Europe.
The Azerbaijani side briefed the Chinese delegation on ADY's contributions to developing international transit corridors and emphasized the Baku Port's growing role in multimodal cargo transportation. With an annual cargo handling capacity of 15 million tons and modern infrastructure, Baku Port serves as a key hub in facilitating East-West trade flows.
The Chinese delegation also visited the port facilities, noting Baku Port's increasing logistical potential in the region and its capacity to support multimodal shipping options.
Currently, regular container block trains are being dispatched from China's Xi'an port along the Central Corridor, underlining the growing momentum of this strategic trade route.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment