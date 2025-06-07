Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Delayed In South Bengal? Temperatures Rising Check Forecast

Today's Weather Forecast: Friday night's showers brought some cool relief. Despite a slight temperature dip, South Bengal's weather will stay dry. What's the weather office saying? Get today's weather update

Kolkata Weather

Chances of rain in South Bengal are currently low. Temperatures will rise by 3-4°C. Dry weather with heat and discomfort will prevail. Temperatures will increase in southern districts in the coming days.

Dry and hot weather will prevail in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East & West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad from Saturday. Other districts will also experience heat and discomfort. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts some weather changes from Wednesday-Thursday next week.

Temperatures will rise in the next few days. Hot and dry weather will affect several districts. Temperatures may rise by at least 4°C in the next 3-4 days.

Consecutive western disturbances are increasing heat in northern and western states, and some eastern states. The monsoon trough is weakening. Currently, conditions aren't favorable for monsoon arrival in South Bengal. Rain chances are low this week.

Rainfall amount and coverage will decrease in North Bengal. Thunderstorms and rain are expected today in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda, as predicted by the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Temperatures will also rise in North Bengal districts. Scattered rain is possible in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. However, heavy rain is not expected. Sunday will be dry in Malda and South Dinajpur.

Before the monsoon fully arrives in Bengal, rain chances in South Bengal will decrease significantly. Temperatures will rise by 3-4°C. Dry and hot weather will prevail from Saturday in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, both Burdwans, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Other districts will also experience hot and uncomfortable weather.

Dry winds or Loo may blow from Saturday in South Bengal's Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, both Burdwans, Bankura, Purulia, and Birbhum districts, as predicted by the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Officially, the monsoon is expected in South Bengal between June 8-10. The southwest monsoon has already arrived in North Bengal ahead of schedule. But due to unfavorable conditions, there's no chance of monsoon arrival in South Bengal until June 12, Thursday.