Subsplash Launches New Contactless Solution For Instant Church Giving, Engagement & Growth
Tapping phones to pay, share information, or visit a website has become an everyday part of modern life. Subsplash Tap leverages NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology for contactless giving, event sign-ups, easy app access, and more-modernizing church outreach and community interaction.Continue Reading
Community engagement made simple with Subsplash Tap.
Subsplash Tap products instantly connect people to a customizable link with just one tap. Tap Discs adhere to seatbacks, door frames, collection boxes, and other objects. Tap Stands are perfect for table tops, connection centers, reception desks, and more. They can be placed anywhere, linked to anything, and updated at any time.
Subsplash Tap is currently the only product on the market leveraging NFC technology to help you drive engagement, boost your giving, and connect your community on a single, integrated platform.
Churches leveraging Subsplash Tap can now enable tap-to-give experiences, allowing anyone to instantly donate without needing to scan codes or search online-the leading solution for modern, contactless giving for churches.
"Subsplash Tap has been so convenient because it's just like it sounds! You tap your phone, it brings up a link, and we can put everything we need right there. It offers endless possibilities to move people in the same direction!" –Dr. Jeff Thorp, Lead Pastor of Ember Church
Whether it's on the back of a chair in service, in the lobby, or at kids' check-in stations, Subsplash Tap creates endless opportunities for engagement, ensuring members and visitors can effortlessly take the next right step.
This release propels Subsplash closer to its vision of equipping every church with innovative technology to make meaningful connections as simple as possible. Subsplash Tap enables churches to never miss an opportunity to connect with people-right where they are.
About Subsplash
Subsplash is the industry leader in Fintech and mobile SaaS with an award-winning digital engagement platform used by over 20,000 leading churches and ministries around the world. Subsplash is passionate about helping mission-minded organizations engage their audiences through centralized, easy-to-manage systems. As the creators of the Ultimate Engagement PlatformTM, they're dedicated to delivering delight to millions of people through custom mobile apps, websites, live streaming, media hosting and delivery, online giving, events management, communication tools, and more.
