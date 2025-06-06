Talk Talk Korea 2025 International Content Contest Opens: Enter To Win Airfare To Korea

MENAFN - GetNews) Submit Your Original Content to Win a Flight to South Korea

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Yu In Chon, MCST) will hold an international content contest, "Talk Talk Korea 2025" from June 2 (Monday) to August 5 (Tuesday), and is inviting people around the world to participate.







Marking its 12th anniversary this year, the contest has grown into a major event for Hallyu content, and has enjoyed the participation of people from across the globe and across cultures, with each participant expressing the charms of Korean culture in a creative way. Last year alone, almost 60,000 works were received from people in 140 countries, with a total of 80 people being honored, including Ms. Gahir Suchismita of India, who submitted a witty video on the manner and characteristics of conversations common in Korea (Memes and Trends category).

This year's invitation includes five content categories, all on Korea: Promotional Videos (two to three-minute segments of cinematic, music, 3D motion graphics, or animated video in horizontal format); Arts & Crafts (paintings, webtoons, traditional crafts, calligraphy, etc.); Photobooks (using collage techniques); Memes & Trends (short, 15 to 60-second vertical-format videos such as memes and challenges); and a Special category (free format) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation. This last category, in particular, seeks to shed light on the meaning of national liberation in Korean history and to celebrate the meaning of freedom and peace with the rest of the world. The Special category encompasses all content formats including promotional video, arts & crafts, photobooks, and memes & trends.

Each section's first-place winner will experience Korean culture and be awarded at the K-Wave Festival.

MCST plans to award the creators of a total of 300 works through five stages of screening (preliminary screening, first screening, second screening, online voting and final screening). Of these 300 works, the 220 that advance only up to second screening and online voting will receive a participation prize, which is new this year, while the remaining 80 works that advance to final screening will receive prizes for first to fifth place.

The five first-place winners (one from each section) will receive the opportunity to experience Korean culture in South Korea for nine days, including airline tickets, and will participate in a variety of cultural events during their stay. In addition, beginning this year and besides winning the trip to South Korea to experience Korean culture, the grand-prize winner for the entire contest will receive the MCST Ministerial Award, while the first-place winner in the Special category will be presented with additional digital product(s) worth USD 2,000.

This year's awards ceremony will be held as part of the“K-Wave Festival” event (scheduled for Nov. 8), and the award-winning works will be unveiled through online and offline exhibitions at home and abroad.

The popular K-pop group“EPEX” to serve as publicity ambassadors for the contest

"EPEX" will promote this year's contest. The popular K-pop boy band will help increase interest among creators around the world by appearing in official videos for promotion, information on participating, and for other purposes.

If you are a foreign national interested in Korean culture, you can participate in the contest through the official website (). MCST plans a variety of events to publicize the contest and increase its access to all, including“Share the Contest” (June 2 to July 31),“Post a Comment on the Section I Want to Participate In” (June 4 to July 6),” and“Encourage Online Voting and Share” (Sept. 10 to 17).