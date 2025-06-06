Special Representative Simão Concludes Visit To Guinea, Reaffirms United Nations Commitment To Supporting A Peaceful And Inclusive Transition

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a three-day visit to Conakry, Guinea.

The purpose of this visit was to continue discussions with the transitional authorities to provide effective support for their efforts toward a return to constitutional order.

To this end, Special Representative Simão held a series of important meetings with key transitional leaders. He notably met with the President of the National Transitional Council, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, the Minister for the Promotion of Women, Children and Vulnerable Persons, as well as the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization. He also met with representatives of the United Nations country team and members of the diplomatic corps.

The discussions covered various topics related to the transition process, the regional situation, and United Nations support. The Special Representative praised the continued commitment of the transitional authorities to a return to constitutional order and urged the international community to support Guinea's efforts in this regard. He also encouraged all Guinean stakeholders to strengthen the spirit of dialogue, justice, and social cohesion.

While commending the work of the UN country team, the Special Representative reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting a peaceful and inclusive transition, in collaboration and synergy with the Guinean authorities, ECOWAS, and various partners.

