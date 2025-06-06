Darveen Partners With IP Systemes To Strengthen Industrial Computing Presence In France

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Darveen signs distributor agreement with IP Systemes to expand market presence in France

June 6, 2025 by Sam Francis

Darveen , a provider of rugged industrial computing solutions, has agreed a strategic distribution partnership with IP Systemes , a French distributor known for its expertise in rugged computing and industrial automation.

Under this agreement, IP Systemes is now an authorized distributor of Darveen's full range of industrial computing products in France.

This partnership marks a significant step in Darveen's long-term strategy to enhance its presence in the French market.

By leveraging IP Systemes' distribution network, Darveen aims to better serve local customers while introducing its cutting-edge technologies to new system integrators and industrial users previously unfamiliar with Darveen.

Kevin Liang, general manager of Darveen, says:“We are excited to partner with IP Systemes to bring our industrial computing innovations closer to customers in France.

“Their deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach, and broad market reach perfectly align with our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions for demanding industrial environments.”

Headquartered in Lyon, IP Systemes has over 35 years of experience and is recognized as a leader in France's automation and rugged computing sectors.

The company provides comprehensive industrial computing and automation systems across a wide range of industries including robotics, medical, industrial communication, IoT connectivity, and surveillance.

Its strong technical capabilities and deep customer relationships are set to play a vital role in supporting Darveen's localization.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to enhance solution delivery, accelerate project deployment, and provide exceptional local support to industrial customers throughout France.