Tokenworks Unveils Agevisor 3: The Ultimate All-In-One ID Scanner

The AgeVisor 3 is equipped with:



A high-resolution color scanner for both driver's licenses and passports

A near-field communication (NFC) reader to extract biometric data from e-passport RFID chips

Mobile driver's license (mDL) to stay ahead of emerging digital ID trends

Front-insertion Honeywell Barcode Engine scanning for faster throughput and better customer experience TokenWorks' signature SQL database for data capture, visitor analytics, and export

"For over 25 years, our mission has been to provide powerful, easy-to-use tools for businesses that need identity verification," said Charles Cagliostro, President of TokenWorks. "The AgeVisor 3 is the most complete solution we've ever built-powerful, mobile, and affordable without compromise."

Built for Businesses That Can't Afford to Get It Wrong

The AgeVisor 3 is ideal for:



Nightclubs and Bars

Cannabis Dispensaries

Event Venues (Indoor & Outdoor)

Liquor Stores

Vape and Smoke Shops

Convenience Stores

Casinos Rental Businesses

Its battery-powered, mobile-ready design was recently showcased at the Massachusetts Package Store Association Expo, where it operated for over eight hours continuously without an outlet -proving it's ready for busy shifts, remote events, and demanding environments.

To view the device and learn more about it visit or to schedule a live demo or learn more, at .

About TokenWorks

Founded in 1998, TokenWorks is a premier provider of portable and desktop ID scanner solutions, specializing in age verification, fake ID detection, and data capture. With thousands of devices in use across the U.S., TokenWorks continues to lead the industry in innovation, and customer trust. Learn more at or call 1-914-704-3100.

