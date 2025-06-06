Tokenworks Unveils Agevisor 3: The Ultimate All-In-One ID Scanner
The AgeVisor 3 is equipped with:
-
A high-resolution color scanner for both driver's licenses and passports
A near-field communication (NFC) reader to extract biometric data from e-passport RFID chips
Mobile driver's license (mDL) to stay ahead of emerging digital ID trends
Front-insertion Honeywell Barcode Engine scanning for faster throughput and better customer experience
TokenWorks' signature SQL database for data capture, visitor analytics, and export
"For over 25 years, our mission has been to provide powerful, easy-to-use tools for businesses that need identity verification," said Charles Cagliostro, President of TokenWorks. "The AgeVisor 3 is the most complete solution we've ever built-powerful, mobile, and affordable without compromise."
Built for Businesses That Can't Afford to Get It Wrong
The AgeVisor 3 is ideal for:
-
Nightclubs and Bars
Cannabis Dispensaries
Event Venues (Indoor & Outdoor)
Liquor Stores
Vape and Smoke Shops
Convenience Stores
Casinos
Rental Businesses
Its battery-powered, mobile-ready design was recently showcased at the Massachusetts Package Store Association Expo, where it operated for over eight hours continuously without an outlet -proving it's ready for busy shifts, remote events, and demanding environments.
To view the device and learn more about it visit or to schedule a live demo or learn more, at .
About TokenWorks
Founded in 1998, TokenWorks is a premier provider of portable and desktop ID scanner solutions, specializing in age verification, fake ID detection, and data capture. With thousands of devices in use across the U.S., TokenWorks continues to lead the industry in innovation, and customer trust. Learn more at or call 1-914-704-3100.
Media Contact:
Daniel Greene
Director of Operations
TokenWorks
914-704-3100 Ext 106
[email protected]
SOURCE TokenWorks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment