Tokenworks Unveils Agevisor 3: The Ultimate All-In-One ID Scanner

2025-06-06 08:45:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It would take multiple machines to do what the AgeVisor 3 does in one," said Daniel Greene, Director of Operations at TokenWorks. "It verifies e-passport chips, scans mobile IDs, and captures high-resolution images-all in a water- and scratch-resistant frame built for real-world use."

The AgeVisor 3 is equipped with:

  • A high-resolution color scanner for both driver's licenses and passports
  • A near-field communication (NFC) reader to extract biometric data from e-passport RFID chips
  • Mobile driver's license (mDL) to stay ahead of emerging digital ID trends
  • Front-insertion Honeywell Barcode Engine scanning for faster throughput and better customer experience
  • TokenWorks' signature SQL database for data capture, visitor analytics, and export

"For over 25 years, our mission has been to provide powerful, easy-to-use tools for businesses that need identity verification," said Charles Cagliostro, President of TokenWorks. "The AgeVisor 3 is the most complete solution we've ever built-powerful, mobile, and affordable without compromise."

Built for Businesses That Can't Afford to Get It Wrong

The AgeVisor 3 is ideal for:

  • Nightclubs and Bars
  • Cannabis Dispensaries
  • Event Venues (Indoor & Outdoor)
  • Liquor Stores
  • Vape and Smoke Shops
  • Convenience Stores
  • Casinos
  • Rental Businesses

Its battery-powered, mobile-ready design was recently showcased at the Massachusetts Package Store Association Expo, where it operated for over eight hours continuously without an outlet -proving it's ready for busy shifts, remote events, and demanding environments.

To view the device and learn more about it visit or to schedule a live demo or learn more, at .

About TokenWorks

Founded in 1998, TokenWorks is a premier provider of portable and desktop ID scanner solutions, specializing in age verification, fake ID detection, and data capture. With thousands of devices in use across the U.S., TokenWorks continues to lead the industry in innovation, and customer trust. Learn more at or call 1-914-704-3100.

Media Contact:
 Daniel Greene
Director of Operations
TokenWorks
914-704-3100 Ext 106
[email protected]

SOURCE TokenWorks

