Improved Pharma Expands Footprint At Kurz Purdue Technology Center, Now Occupying Over 5,500 Square Feet

This latest expansion - the fifth since establishing its presence at KPTC in early 2020 - includes a diverse array of laboratory and office spaces tailored to support Improved Pharma's advanced analytical services and formulation capabilities. The expanded facilities feature:



Two dedicated chemistry laboratories

A solid-state analytical laboratory

A general analytical laboratory

Chromatography and microscopy laboratories

A microspectroscopy lab equipped with cutting-edge technology

A central meeting room and three private office spaces A secure, climate-controlled sample storage room

"Customer demand drives our growth," said Pamela Smith, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Improved Pharma. "We are continuously investing in our infrastructure and expanding our in-house capabilities. Recent additions like the LC-MS system and our new SEM for Chemical Microscopy are just a few examples of the advancements we're making. This expansion allows us to continue pushing the boundaries of pharmaceutical analysis and formulation."

The newly expanded space spans the entire first-floor hallway adjacent to the Purdue Railyard, offering both enhanced functionality and convenience for clients, partners, and staff.

As demand continues to grow, Improved Pharma remains focused on delivering high-quality scientific solutions and maintaining its leadership in problem-solving for the pharmaceutical industry. The expanded facilities will play a pivotal role in supporting future innovations, collaborations, and services for clients around the globe.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies , formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing , and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or [email protected] .

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Pamela Smith

VP and COO

Improved Pharma LLC

[email protected]

