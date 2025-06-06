Pharmadrug Announces Strategic Review Process Intended To Maximize Shareholder Value

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) (" PharmaDrug " or the " Company "), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and previously approved drugs, is announcing that the board of directors ("the Board") has formed a special committee of independent directors to lead a comprehensive strategic review process to consider opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

The Special Committee, aided by the Company's management team, will oversee the evaluation of PharmaDrug's current strategy, assets, research programs and capital structure. The strategic review will consider various alternatives for PharmaDrug. These could include sales and divestiture of assets and business units, change in management, consolidation of Sairiyo Therapeutics and / or changes in the Company's capital structure.

Whatever the outcome, PharmaDrug will retain its focus and commitment to developing Cepharanthine.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and previously approved drugs. PharmaDrug owns 51% of Sairiyo Therapeutics ("Sairiyo"), a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through clinical trials and the associated regulatory approval process in the US and Europe. Sairiyo is currently developing its patented reformulation of Cepharanthine, a drug that has shown substantial third party validated potential for the treatment of infectious disease and rare cancers. Sairiyo is also conducting R&D in the psychedelics space for the treatment of non-neuropsychiatric conditions. PharmaDrug also owns 100% of SecureDose Synthetics Inc. ("SecureDose"), a pharmaceutical research and development company focused on the development of synthetic formulations of currently existing drugs for potential commercialization and distribution.

