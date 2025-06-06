Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swing Trade Idea: GRSE Near Critical Support SEBI RA Krishna Pathak Sees Reversal If It Sustains ₹3,300


2025-06-06 06:09:29
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) are approaching a key technical zone, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak, who described the current chart structure as a“make-or-break” setup.

At the time of writing, shares of GRSE were trading at ₹3,235.00, down 170.50 points or 5%.

At a current market price of ₹3,275, the stock is hovering just below its 9-week Exponetial Moving Average (EMA) of ₹3,314, which Pathak flagged as a“dynamic” support level. 

Despite recent weakness, volume activity remains muted on dips - indicating“smart money accumulation” in the ₹3,215–₹3,230 zone, Pathak added. 

He outlined swing targets at ₹3,390, ₹3,475, and ₹3,560, while cautioning that a breakdown below ₹3,140 could lead to further downside.

The stock remains under short-term pressure, but with the stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) in oversold territory and buying interest visible around ₹3,170.

Pathak believes a reversal could be imminent if GRSE sustains above ₹3,300.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 96.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

