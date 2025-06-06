June 6 Will Go Down In History: LG On Inauguration Of Iconic Rail Bridges

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday termed the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji rail bridges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a“historic moment” in the region's development journey.

“What a momentous day! June 6, 2025, will go down in history. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge-making the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari a reality,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The bridges are part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a flagship railway infrastructure project aimed at providing year-round, all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.

During his day-long visit to the Union Territory, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore, underscoring the government's commitment to regional infrastructure and connectivity.

Highlighting the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir under the current leadership, the Lieutenant Governor noted,“In the last three years alone, projects worth Rs 1,16,000 crore have been completed, which is unprecedented. The bridges, highways, tunnels, and rail links are not just infrastructure, but the symbols of a new, developing Jammu and Kashmir.”

He emphasized that these infrastructure developments have laid the foundation for new pillars of progress and drawn a“new line of destiny” for the people of the region.

Referring to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives, LG Sinha said,“Our response through Operation Sionmdoor was swift and strong. It sent a befitting message that terrorism will not be tolerated on the soil of J&K.”

The Lieutenant Governor concluded by expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, saying,“PM Modi has not only developed Jammu and Kashmir but has also instilled new hope, pride, and opportunity in the hearts of its people.”

The event witnessed participation from local dignitaries, pilgrims, and citizens who hailed the infrastructure push and renewed connectivity as a transformational phase in Jammu and Kashmir's development journey.