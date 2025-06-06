Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Witch Works Publishing Unveils Book One in the Jills of All Trades Series: Deviously Delicious by T.J. Deschamps & Beth Whiteman

2025-06-06 12:33:59
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Small Town. Big Secrets. One Deviously Delicious Mystery.

There’s something simmering beneath the surface of Sueños del Mar—a picturesque coastal town nestled beyond the mists of the ancient redwoods. On the outside, it’s all friendly neighbors, cozy bakeries, and repair shops. But behind the idyllic façade lies a dark truth... and two unlikely heroines are about to uncover it.

Meet Allison Liddle and Dorseigh McHale—best friends, roommates, and co-owners of The Jills of All Trades. Allison dreams of escape and luxury; Dorseigh craves simplicity and self-acceptance. But when an unconscious boy appears in their driveway and local children begin to vanish, their quiet lives erupt into chaos. Falsely accused, the Jills must add a new skill to their growing resume: amateur sleuths.

With wit, warmth, and a trail of red herrings, Deviously Delicious is a twisty mystery steeped in contemporary fantasy—an enchanting, character-driven tale where magic lurks behind everyday smiles and secrets hold the power to destroy or heal a community.

This is the first installment in the Jills of All Trades series by authors T.J. Deschamps and Beth Whiteman, who bring their unique blend of humor, mystery, and magic to life in a world as beautiful as it is deceptive.

About the Authors:
T.J. Deschamps writes from the misty forests of the Pacific Northwest, where she balances writing, parenting, and adventuring in nature.

Beth Whiteman crafts stories in the Midwest while juggling parenting, creativity, and a deep love for all things handmade.

