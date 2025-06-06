Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants Along Indo-Myanmar Border In Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The security forces in Arunachal Pradesh launched an operation on Thursday evening to nab the suspected militants in the general area of Pongc hau Circle of Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, along the Indo-Myanmar border, an official said.

An intense gunfight ensued between the security forces and suspected militants during the combing operation in the thick forest along the Indo-Myanmar border, forcing them to cross the border.

An official said that the security forces received a specific information about the movement of cadres in the Pongc hau Circle of Longding district and then a patrol was launched to dominate the area.

On June 5, based on specific information, the Security Forces launched a patrol in Pongchau Circle in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, along the Indo-Myanmar border. Encounter ensued after the patrol was fired upon by armed cadres. Effective retaliation forced them to flee... twitter/He51ymPPcH

While moving through the thick forest,“the patrol observed the movement of unknown individuals and challenged them.”

Patrol drew heavy and indiscriminate fire

In response, the official said that the patrol drew heavy and indiscriminate fire, from heavy-calibre weapons, which was effectively retaliated by the security forces.

The unknown cadres withdrew across the international border towards Myanmar during the intense firefight.

He further added that the area was thoroughly searched by the security forces, however, the cadres had managed to cross the border taking cover of the dense surrounding forest.

On April 27, the security forces – Indian Army and Assam Rifles – had launched a joint operation in the same area to rescue the kidnapped workers from NSCN (KYA) militant group. The two construction workers were kidnapped on April 25 and after two days the forces established contact with kidnappers and militants and had intense gunfight. Three militants were neutralized by the forces.

In a post on X, the Defence PRO (Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh) had said,“Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an operation on 27 Apr 2025 to rescue 2 construction workers, kidnapped on Apr 25 from Pangchao, Longding, and Arunachal Pradesh.”

“3 cadres neutralised & 4 weapons with ammunition recovered. 1 worker rescued.”

During the operation, four automatic weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered.