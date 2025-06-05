Code And Theory Named ANA B2B Agency Of The Year After Transforming The World's Leading Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the ANA B2 Awards, Code and Theory earned 12 award wins across clients Qualcomm, ETS, Amazon Ads and Thomson Reuters. These wins highlight the agency's ability to blend technology, creativity and collaboration to drive measurable business impact. Notable results include:



Rebranding Thomson Reuters as a B2B tech leader, boosting unaided awareness by 40%. Explore the work .

Redefining Qualcomm's developer experience, achieving a 425% increase in engagement. Explore the work .

Repositioning ETS as the global authority in workforce readiness, driving a 78% increase in qualified leads. Explore the work . Introducing Amazon Ads to small businesses that didn't sell on Amazon, increasing unaided brand awareness by 13%. Explore the work .

This latest honor adds to a string of top-tier industry recognitions for Code and Theory, including:



Fast Company: Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for both Design and Teamwork

Ad Age: B2B Agency of the Year

Campaign: Digital Innovation Agency of the Year

Shorty Awards: Large Agency of the Year The Drum: Agency to Watch

These accolades directly result from Code and Theory's transformational changes, evolving its client offerings to include:



The launch of the Enterprise Experience Transformation Practice (EXT). Led by former Adobe exec Cory Haldeman, EXT architects unified brand foundations that turn artificial intelligence into relationship acceleration.

The debut of Media Experience Practice , led by former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Giles, dedicated to helping publishers survive and thrive. Naming James O'Brien as its first-ever global CMO , tasked with harnessing the consolidated power of the Code and Theory Network in service of its clients.

Bill Zengel, ANA Senior Vice President, says: "The ANA B2 Awards have long been a benchmark for excellence, recognizing the most creative, effective and innovative work in business marketing. At the ANA, our mission is to fuel growth for brands and marketers. ANA B2 Agency of the Year winner Code and Theory embodies that spirit with bold storytelling and a technology-first mindset critical to the future of B2B marketing."

Dan Gardner, co-founder of Code and Theory, says: "This is a defining moment for businesses and B2B marketing is where real change often begins. New technologies and rising expectations are reshaping the landscape faster than ever. Tech and creativity must now work together to meet the moment. We design, build and market to drive true business transformation. We're honored that work for our great clients was recognized by the ANA. We're just getting started as more and more CMOs, CIOs and CTOs recognize us as the place where they can come to experience change."

Code and Theory will also have a significant presence at Cannes Lions 2025, joining the world's most ambitious marketers, athletes and creatives at Sport Beach. The event will offer hands-on workshops, on-stage thought leadership and the debut of some of the agency's latest technological advancements. Learn more here .

