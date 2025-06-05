USD/CHF Forecast Today 05/06: Franc Rises Again (Chart)
- During the trading session on Wednesday, we have received the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change numbers out of the United States. They came in at in addition of 37,000 jobs during the month of May, much less than the anticipated 111,000. The previous month was revised down from 62,000 to 60,000 jobs added, and now traders are starting to question whether or not the US economy is slowing down.
Keep in mind that the Swiss National Bank has put a lid on interest rates in that country for some time, and they are nowhere near trying to change that anytime soon. Because of this, the Swiss franc will continue to be a“funding currency”, which does make it cheaper to use for the so-called carry trade. That being said, the US dollar does have a lot of noise around it right now, because the numbers are starting to slow down in the United States, and this of course will have people betting against the greenback.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat being said, if we start to see a major problem across the world, then the US dollar will suddenly find itself a lot more attractive as people try to find ways to protect their wealth, typically through the US Treasury market. In order to buy US bonds, you need US dollars. From a technical analysis standpoint, this is a market that is fairly close to a major swing low, so I do think it is probably only a matter of time before people try to lift the market, but if we were to break significantly below the 0.81 level, it could have a knock on effect down to the 0.80 level underneath.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment