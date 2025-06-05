Momentum Commerce Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With The Opening Of A New Boston Office



Built a team of 60+ marketplace experts across data science, engineering, and client services

Launched VelocityTM, an industry-leading digital retail technology platform covering 37M products and 879k brands to guide strategic decisions on assortment, merchandising, pricing, inventory forecasting, and advertising

Managed over $500 million in retail media investment for enterprise brand clients

Delivered more than $10 billion in digital retail sales to enterprise brand clients

Opened world-class offices in New York City and Boston

Presented lectures on Amazon and Retail Media at Harvard Business School

Published data analysis featured in the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Newsweek, USA Today, and many other publications Earned recognition as a top-3 independent Amazon Advertising Agency partner

The new Boston office features premium collaborative and focussed work spaces alongside advanced technical infrastructure. With the upgraded, larger workspace, Momentum Commerce is positioned to accelerate its innovation in AI-powered retail solutions while supporting the company's rapid scaling.

Client Success and Strategic Partnerships

Momentum Commerce's exponential growth is driven by a roster of renowned clients and strategic industry partnerships. The firm works with well-known consumer brands – including Beats by Dre, Crocs, Generac, HEYDUDE, Peloton, Sitka Gear, Stella & Chewy's, Solo Stove, Therabody, Vari, Boll & Branch and more – delivering data-driven solutions that consistently drive market-leading results in online marketplaces.

Through strategic partnerships with Amazon, Momentum Commerce is delivering exceptional results across multiple channels.



Crocs' HEYDUDE achieved remarkable performance metrics working with Momentum Commerc , including an 11.4x return on ad spend across HEYDUDE using Amazon DSP, with 46.8% of conversions representing new customer acquisition. The partnership also drove a +13.3% increase in average order value for Buy with Prime orders, demonstrating Momentum Commerce's ability to drive both growth and profitability across multiple sales channels.

Therabody achieved a remarkable 148% year-over-year increase in Amazon sales on Cyber Monday (Therabody scores sales with Amazon Ads strategy | Amazon Ads ). IQBAR saw its Amazon sales surge by 194% during Prime Day (Momentum Commerce helps drive Prime Day sales | Amazon Ads ), showcasing Momentum Commerce's ability to drive exponential growth during critical retail events.

Technology-Driven Differentiation

At the core of Momentum Commerce's market leadership is its unique fusion of high-touch strategic consulting with advanced proprietary technology. Underpinned by a structured database tracking over 37 million products and 875,000 brands, the company's VelocityTM marketplace intelligence platform has evolved into a groundbreaking AI-powered strategic advisor for brands.

The latest innovation, VelocityTM AI Assistant , delivers CEO-level strategic insights in seconds, analyzing complex market dynamics, competitive shifts, category attractiveness, market share dynamics, pricing trends, and growth opportunities across the digital retail landscape. This sophisticated AI layer, built atop years of structured marketplace data, delivers board room-ready insights that traditionally required weeks of consulting analysis.

Approximately one-third of the firm's team members are data scientists or engineers, reflecting an ongoing investment in technical talent to continually enhance these capabilities. This fusion of technology and service enables clients to receive both personalized strategic guidance and the scale and precision of advanced analytics.

Momentum Commerce's service offerings have also continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the digital commerce landscape. While the company initially specialized in Amazon marketplace strategy and Amazon Ads management, it has since expanded its expertise to additional retail platforms including Walmart, Target, and Instacart. By extending support beyond Amazon, Momentum Commerce ensures that clients can capitalize on growth opportunities across a broad range of online channels and emerging retail media networks.

Vision and Leadership

"Four years ago, we set out to build a digital commerce consultancy that could marry deep analytics with hands-on expertise to help brands win online," said John T. Shea, Founder and CEO of Momentum Commerce. "Now, we're taking the next step. By investing heavily in building the industry's premier structured marketplace database and developing best-in-class AI solutions for retail enablement, we're furthering our goal of being the most respected company in digital commerce enablement. Combined with our deep marketplace expertise, our investments in AI and technology position us uniquely to help brands navigate and win in the increasingly complex e-commerce landscape."

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is the premier digital retail consultancy transforming how brands win in today's dynamic e-commerce landscape. Founded in 2021 by former Google and Criteo executive John T. Shea, the firm combines advanced AI technology with deep marketplace expertise to deliver unparalleled results across Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, emerging marketplaces and retail media networks. Managing $10 billion in digital commerce sales annually, the firm specializes in retail media management, data insights, and growth strategies for category-leading brands including Beats by Dre, Crocs, Generac, HEYDUDE, Peloton, Sitka Gear, Stella & Chewy's, Solo Stove, Therabody, and Vari. Momentum Commerce is setting new standards for e-commerce excellence through its innovative solutions, strategic guidance, and measurable client success.

