Artificial Intelligence In Pathology Market Report 2025

The artificial intelligence in pathology market is experiencing significant expansion, marked by a comprehensive analysis of its characteristics, size, and growth projections. Between 2024 and 2025, the market size is expected to grow from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth stems from a rising prevalence of diseases, increased funding, and demand for pathology services.

Future projections anticipate further growth, with the market forecasted to reach $2.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.5%. Driving this anticipated growth are advances in AI for clinical trials, healthcare infrastructure enhancements, interdisciplinary collaborations, and the evolution of AI-based predictive analytics. Key trends shaping the forecast period include AI-powered diagnostic tools, integration with electronic health records, computer-aided diagnosis, AI-driven biomarker discovery, and genomic data integration.

Personalized medicine is a pivotal driver of market expansion, propelling AI's role in pathology. This approach customizes treatments based on individual genetic profiles, lifestyle, and disease characteristics, enhancing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects. AI facilitated advancements offer improved medical image analysis and genetic data insights, leading to more precise diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

Leading companies are pushing boundaries by introducing cutting-edge solutions, like advanced cancer detection tools that enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows. For instance, launch of the Paige Lymph Node Module in March 2022 exemplifies this trend. This tool aids pathologists in identifying breast cancer metastases with high sensitivity, optimizing both efficiency and accuracy.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are integral to market dynamics. Clarapath's acquisition of Crosscope in March 2023 underscores efforts to enhance digital pathology platforms with advanced AI capabilities, improving pathology lab efficiencies. Crosscope's digital pathology imaging platform, bolstered by AI, exemplifies this integration.

Prominent players within this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and others, contributing to a competitive landscape. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2023, while North America is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Component: Software, Scanners

Neural Network: Generative Adversarial Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, Conventional Neural Network, Recurrent Neural Networks

Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis, Clinical Workflow, Training and Education End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes

Software: Image Analysis, Diagnostic Workflow, Predictive Analytics Scanners: Whole Slide Imaging, Digital Pathology, Multi-Spectral Imaging

Key Companies Profiled: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leica Biosystems, Tempus Labs Inc.

Geographic Focus: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Five years of historical data with a ten-year forecast period.

The report facilitates easy access to data, delivering comprehensive insights in PDF, Word, and Excel formats alongside an interactive data dashboard.

