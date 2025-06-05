OSCEOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT WORKERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO REMAIN TEAMSTERS

Anti-Union Efforts by District Management Fail Again in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers with the Osceola School District resoundingly elected to keep their membership with Teamsters Local 385. Nearly 1,400 custodial, food service, transportation, and maintenance workers will continue to receive Teamsters protection.

"Without these important workers, the Osceola School District could not function," said Walt Howard, President of Local 385. "These Teamsters understand their worth and our union will always make sure everyone else does too. Local 385 is honored to continue representing these invaluable members of our community."

The workers at Osceola School District were required to recommit to union membership due to Florida's newly passed law, SB 256. The anti-worker measure is meant to curb union membership, but it has once again failed to do so. Teamsters Local 769 also recently beat back SB 256 with strong support in union recertification elections at the City of Vero Beach, Florida City, City of Coral Gables, Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, and St. Lucie County Board of Commissioners.

"Forcing workers to jump through hoops just so they can preserve their right to belong to a union is an insult to working families everywhere," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division. "Workers know union membership brings higher wages and better benefits. The Teamsters will vigorously fight any attempt to weaken North America's strongest union."

"I can't imagine doing my job without a union," said Carol Morales, a Teamster at Osceola School District. "Personally, the Teamsters have helped me so much and without them, our work would be a nightmare. I will vote for the union again and again for years to come."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

