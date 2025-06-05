Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world's first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® - a game-changer in digital orthodontics.

- Un-Seob Sim, CEO of GraphyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Graphy Clears Preliminary Review for KOSDAQ Tech IPO - Draws Attention from Global Investors– Targeting IPO in August 2025 with a post-IPO valuation of KRW 155 billion (approx. USD 110 million)– World's first Shape Memory AlignerTM (SMA) 3D printed directly from proprietary materials– Full-stack digital orthodontic solution provider with clients in over 100 countriesGraphy Inc., a South Korean digital dental solution company specializing in 3D printing materials and orthodontic technologies, has officially passed the preliminary review for listing on the KOSDAQ through Korea's tech-special listing track. The company plans to submit its securities registration statement soon and conduct a public offering in August 2025.The IPO will be jointly led by KB Securities and Shinhan Investment Corp., two of Korea's leading investment banks, serving as co-lead underwriters.Graphy drew significant market attention after recording a post-IPO valuation of KRW 155 billion (approximately USD 110 million) during its pre-IPO round, signaling strong investor confidence in its proprietary technologies and global growth potential.A Full-Stack Platform: Materials, Hardware, and Software - All In-HouseFounded in 2017, Graphy is the only known company globally that internally develops every element of next-generation orthodontic solutions - from photopolymer 3D printing materials to shape memory-based aligners, proprietary nitrogen curing units, and AI-powered design software.Unlike most 3D printing resin manufacturers who rely on commercially available oligomers, Graphy has the in-house capability to design and synthesize custom oligomers, enabling advanced control over mechanical properties and treatment outcomes. This core materials science capability forms the backbone of its competitive advantage.SMA: World's First Directly Printed Shape Memory AlignerGraphy's Shape Memory AlignerTM (SMA) is a 3D printed orthodontic appliance made from a proprietary shape memory photopolymer. Unlike thermoformed aligners, SMA devices are directly printed in their final shape and activated by body temperature, delivering continuous, controlled orthodontic force with fewer stages and no need for attachments in most cases.Since its global debut in 2018, Graphy's SMA has been clinically applied in over a hundred thousand cases, proving its reliability and biomechanical superiority in complex treatments, including extraction and rotation cases.To support chairside or in-house SMA production, Graphy has developed a complete line of equipment, including the Tera Harz CureTM nitrogen post-curing system, Tera Harz SpinnerTM for residual resin removal, Tera Harz Smart RobotTM for automation, and its proprietary AI-based design software DAD (Direct Aligner DesignerTM).Global Expansion Underway with Regulatory and Clinical ProofGraphy currently holds medical device approvals in the United States (FDA), Europe (CE), Japan (PMDA), Brazil (ANVISA), and Australia (TGA). With a client base of over 600 institutions across more than 100 countries, the company is rapidly scaling its international footprint.“Graphy is uniquely positioned to define the next generation of digital orthodontics,” said CEO Un-Seob Sim.“With full control over materials, hardware, and software, we're not just offering a product - we're offering a complete in-house orthodontic ecosystem for global practices. Our IPO will accelerate global partnerships and innovation.”

Graphy promotional video: Cutting-Edge Materials Shaping the Future in Dental 3D Printing

