Total Value Of Real Estate Transactions Reach QR1.08Bn
Doha, Qatar: The total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 25 to May 29 amounted to QR948,988,281, while the total value of sale contracts for residential units, according to the real estate bulletin for the same period, reached QR132,983,443.
According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department, the list of properties traded included vacant plots of land, houses, residential buildings, commercial shops, a residential compound, a residential tower, a petrol station, and residential units.Read Also
-
Al-Attiyah Foundation CEO Roundtable examines impact of AI on global energy sector
Qatar's economic diversification spurs influx of high-tech, sustainability
The sales transactions were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor, and Al Thakhira, as well as in the areas of The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Leqtaifiya, Umm Al Amad, and Ghar Thaileb.
In comparison, the total value of real estate transactions recorded during the period from May 18 to May 22 had exceeded QR1bn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment