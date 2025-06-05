Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Total Value Of Real Estate Transactions Reach QR1.08Bn

2025-06-05
Doha, Qatar: The total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 25 to May 29 amounted to QR948,988,281, while the total value of sale contracts for residential units, according to the real estate bulletin for the same period, reached QR132,983,443.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department, the list of properties traded included vacant plots of land, houses, residential buildings, commercial shops, a residential compound, a residential tower, a petrol station, and residential units.

The sales transactions were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor, and Al Thakhira, as well as in the areas of The Pearl Island, Lusail 69, Leqtaifiya, Umm Al Amad, and Ghar Thaileb.

In comparison, the total value of real estate transactions recorded during the period from May 18 to May 22 had exceeded QR1bn

