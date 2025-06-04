Huawei Partners With Nafis To Launch Emirati Talent Development Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eight-week training program combines local and international experience to develop next-generation ICT leaders

Dubai, UAE, June, 2025: Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT), has announced a partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to launch a comprehensive talent development program designed to empower young Emirati professionals with cutting-edge technology skills.

The collaboration introduces an 8-week training program that combines 4 weeks of intensive training in Dubai with 4 weeks of specialized technical training at Huawei's state-of-the-art facilities in Shenzhen, China. The program focuses on leadership development in the digital economy, industry innovation, and management strategies for driving business growth. This approach provides participants with both local context and global exposure, ensuring they develop world-class competencies while remaining connected to their national objectives.

Jacky Zhang, Huawei UAE Board Director, said,“Through our partnership with Nafis, we're creating a transformative experience that combines Huawei's global expertise in 5G, cloud computing, and AI with the UAE's ambitious digital vision. The eight-week program, split between Dubai and our advanced facilities in Shenzhen, represents our commitment to developing Emirati talent who will lead the region's technological future.”

The customized training curriculum has been specifically designed to address the evolving needs of the UAE's digital transformation journey. Participants will gain hands-on experience with advanced telecommunications technologies, including 5G network architecture and deployment, cloud computing solutions and AI applications, HCIP (Huawei Certified ICT Professional) certification programs covering datacom core technology and big data analytics.

The program represents a significant investment in Emirati talent development, with training modules specifically designed to meet the UAE's digital transformation objectives. By qualifying Emirati talent and providing them with the necessary skills for leadership roles in competitive work environments, such collaborations address not only the immediate workforce supply-demand gaps but also foster a dynamic talent pipeline that nurtures long-term growth.

It helps create a pipeline of highly skilled Emirati technology professionals who will support the UAE's digital transformation initiatives, strengthen cooperation among global technology leaders and local institutions, and contribute to the Emirates' goal of becoming a global technology hub.