PFAS-Contaminated Meat Still Sold In Eastern Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Meat containing excessive levels of toxic PFAS "forever chemicals" from farms in canton St Gallen is still being sold. Cantonal autorities say sales bans are not necessary because current measures are adequate. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 11:27 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

As reported by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on June 1, meat from farms on the Eggersrieter Höhe is still being sold. Last summer, canton St Gallen reported that elevated or excessive levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl, chemicals had been measured in the meat of cows and cattle as well as in the soil or spring water from this area. PFAS are chemicals that are difficult to break down and have been used industrially for decades.

