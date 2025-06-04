Voiceplug Partners With Qu To Bring Advanced Voice AI To Enterprise Restaurants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VoicePlug's conversational AI now integrated with Qu to enable intuitive voice ordering across phones and drive-thrus.

- Jay RuparelPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VoicePlug, a leading provider of AI-powered voice solutions for the restaurant industry, is proud to announce the completion of its Qu-Certified Integration. The integration enables restaurant brands using Qu's Unified Commerce Platform to implement VoicePlug's conversational AI across phone and drive-thru-helping streamline order-taking, ease staffing challenges and enhance the guest experience.VoicePlug's technology enhances restaurant operations by enabling seamless, real-time order automation across phone and drive-thru channels. Integrated directly with Qu's Unified Commerce Platform, it ensures orders are consistently accurate, instantly synchronized, and effortlessly scalable - all without disrupting daily workflows. The result: faster service, fewer errors, and a smoother, more efficient operation.“We're thrilled to bring VoicePlug's real-time conversational AI into the hands of Qu's restaurant customers,” said Jay Ruparel, Co-Founder and CEO of VoicePlug.“This integration enables operators to deploy scalable voice solutions across channels without compromising on speed, accuracy, or customer experience. We believe this marks a major milestone in helping restaurants modernize guest interactions.”Key Benefits for Qu Customers Include✅ 24/7 Order-Taking Across ChannelsRestaurants can take orders via phone and drive-thru around the clock using VoicePlug's natural-sounding AI agents.✅ Real-time POS IntegrationAll AI-assisted orders are processed directly into Qu's POS and Qu Kitchen for real-time data sync and order accuracy.✅ Improved Guest SatisfactionVoicePlug's Intelligent agents personalize interactions, reduce wait times, and improve order accuracy.✅ Labor OptimizationBy automating repetitive tasks, team members can refocus on dine-in service and kitchen operations.✅ Brand-Specific ConfigurationVoicePlug's AI can be tailored to fit each brand's voice, menu, and operational needs, giving guests a consistent brand experience, no matter which location they visit.“We are excited to welcome VoicePlug into our certified integration ecosystem,” said Ben Pryor, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Insights at Qu.“VoicePlug's AI solutions expand the options available to Qu customers, giving them powerful tools to boost efficiency and guest engagement across channels. This underscores our commitment to building an open, flexible tech stack that adapts to diverse operator needs.”Learn more at:🌐 |📧 ...🔗 VoicePlug LinkedInAbout VoicePlugVoicePlug is transforming the way restaurants interact with guests through conversational AI. With advanced voice agents purpose-built for phone, drive-thru, kiosk, and web channels, VoicePlug empowers restaurants to deliver always-on service, increase order accuracy, and free up staff-all while scaling consistently across locations. Brands using VoicePlug have seen significant improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Visit Voiceplug.About QuQu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. Qu's industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies and NRD Capital. Visit QuBeyond.

Jay Ruparel

VoicePlug AI

+1 650-918-6100

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.