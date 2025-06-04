Likewise Announces Acquisition By Watchlist Inc., Betting Big On The Future Of Newsletters And Personalized Entertainment Discovery

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewise , the platform behind the largest newsletter brand in entertainment, today announced it has been acquired by Watchlist Inc ., a newly established holding company created to scale high-potential media businesses for long-term success.

With over 8.4 million subscriptions across the Watchlist, Booklist, and Podlist newsletters , Likewise is leading a newsletter-first revolution in how audiences discover what to watch, read, and listen to next.

The acquisition is led by media and technology executive Josh Epstein, founder of Watchlist Inc., who will take the helm as CEO of Likewise. Formerly Likewise's Chief Business Officer, Epstein has been the architect behind the company's newsletter monetization strategy.

A group of strategic investors and advisors is also backing the company's continued growth-veteran industry leaders with experience from companies like AppNexus, aQuantive, Comcast, Goldman Sachs, Google, Paramount, Reddit, TelevisaUnivision, and YouTube. As part of the transaction, Gates Frontier has retained a minority interest in the company.

The strategic investors and advisors, who bring deep experience across media, tech, and entertainment, include:



Bob Bakish, Former CEO, Paramount

Mino Capossela, Former Partner, Goldman Sachs (Board Chair)

Wade Davis, CEO, ForgeLight; Vice Chairman & Former CEO, TelevisaUnivision

Tina Daniels, President & COO, Aquila; Former Google MD

Andy Fisher, Angel investor; Former aQuantive & Merkle

Michael Fricklas

Matt Greitzer, Co-Founder, Accordant Media; Co-Founder, Actable

Tara Walpert Levy, VP Americas, YouTube

Art Muldoon, Co-Founder, Accordant Media; Co-Founder & CEO, ArcSpan

Brian O'Kelley, Founder & CEO, AppNexus; Co-Founder & CEO, Scope3

Geoff Sands, Former CSO, Comcast; TMT Head, McKinsey (Board) Jen Wong, COO, Reddit

"Newsletters are the new direct-to-consumer front door to media," said Epstein. "Our flagship titles are already shaping what millions of people watch, read, and listen to every day. With this acquisition, we're doubling down on our biggest strength - delivering personalized entertainment recommendations through bold editorial and Al-driven data."

Likewise's newsletter audience has grown more than 300% year over year, now reaching over 8.4 million active subscriptions. The platform has also doubled revenue each of the past two years. Its flagship titles - Watchlist, Booklist, and Podlist - combine bold editorial, Al-powered personalization, and proprietary user insights to reshape discovery across every vertical of entertainment. With the launch of tools like Pix, Likewise has cemented itself as the go-to newsletter platform for entertainment curation.

"There will be great new innovations for consumers to discover and connect to content they love," said Bob Bakish, Former CEO, Paramount, "I look forward to seeing the next chapter of the personalized products for consumers and partners that Josh and his team are building."

ABOUT WATCHLIST INC.

Founded in 2025, Watchlist Inc. is an independent holding company focused on incubating and operating digital media investments. With a deep bench of media expertise, strategic investors, and a growing ecosystem of entertainment brands, Watchlist is building what's next in media.

ABOUT LIKEWISE

Likewise is the largest entertainment newsletter brand in the U.S., helping over 8 million subscribers discover what to watch, read, and listen to next. Through editorial, data, and Al-powered personalization, Likewise makes taste the center of discovery - and advertising. Visit us at .

Media Contact:

Aviva Downing, Head of Marketing & Communications, Likewise

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 240-460-7981

SOURCE Likewise, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED