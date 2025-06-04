BAE Systems Awarded $30 Million From U.S. Navy For Identification Friend Or Foe AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The upgrade will serve as a replacement option for currently installed Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders on existing and emerging platforms including unmanned aerial vehicles, ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. As a form, fit, and function replacement, its design will address obsolescence and processing capacity to support future needs. The open-system architecture design and high-density field programmable gate array technology ensures ongoing versatility and future utility through software upgrades, without the risk and cost associated with hardware modifications.

"Common transponders provide our service men and women with a reliable and secure solution to help them identify friendly forces and make decisions in a variety of threat environments," said Seth Guanu, Combat Identification Products program area director at BAE Systems. "The level of speed, security, and accuracy matters to support interoperability across U.S. forces. This modernization effort enables us to deliver a critical capability to thousands of existing applications and equip emerging platforms."

The AN/APX-123A(V) CXP will be Mark XIIB IFF certified with Mode S and Mode 5 for secure and encrypted data exchange – meeting latest Department of Defense standards. It will also include additional receive channels for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast In, enhancing situational awareness for warfighters. It will provide high-performance, multi-function capabilities while supporting the latest crypto requirements.

With more than 80 years of IFF experience , BAE Systems has delivered over 1,500 interrogators, 6,000 combined interrogator transponder systems, and 16,000 transponders.

The AN/APX-123A(V) CXP technical refresh work will be performed at BAE Systems' Greenlawn, New York and Austin, Texas facilities. Production hardware is expected to be qualified for flight and delivered to users in 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Campbell, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-484-3993

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.