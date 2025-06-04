BAE Systems Awarded $30 Million From U.S. Navy For Identification Friend Or Foe AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder
"Common transponders provide our service men and women with a reliable and secure solution to help them identify friendly forces and make decisions in a variety of threat environments," said Seth Guanu, Combat Identification Products program area director at BAE Systems. "The level of speed, security, and accuracy matters to support interoperability across U.S. forces. This modernization effort enables us to deliver a critical capability to thousands of existing applications and equip emerging platforms."
The AN/APX-123A(V) CXP will be Mark XIIB IFF certified with Mode S and Mode 5 for secure and encrypted data exchange – meeting latest Department of Defense standards. It will also include additional receive channels for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast In, enhancing situational awareness for warfighters. It will provide high-performance, multi-function capabilities while supporting the latest crypto requirements.
With more than 80 years of IFF experience , BAE Systems has delivered over 1,500 interrogators, 6,000 combined interrogator transponder systems, and 16,000 transponders.
The AN/APX-123A(V) CXP technical refresh work will be performed at BAE Systems' Greenlawn, New York and Austin, Texas facilities. Production hardware is expected to be qualified for flight and delivered to users in 2027.
For more information, please contact:
Chelsey Campbell, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-484-3993
[email protected]
@BAESystemsInc
SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment