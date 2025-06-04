Atmosphere's Natural Refrigerants: State Of The Industry 2024 Refrigeration Report Now Available In Spanish And Spotify

Market Report 2024 Banner Spotify

The report covers installations in commercial and industrial refrigeration in six regions of the world.

- Michael Hines, Managing Editor, NaturalRefrigerantsBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATMOsphere, the publisher of NaturalRefrigerants , has released its“Natural Refrigerants: State of the Industry 2024” report on commercial and industrial refrigeration in Spanish and on Spotify .The Spanish language version of the report is available online at ATMOsphere. All chapters of the report are available in both Spanish and English, with a button on each webpage enabling users to switch between the two languages, with support for additional languages planned for a later date.“The information in this report is critical to promoting the growth of natural refrigerants in commercial and industrial refrigeration, and we want as many people to have access to it as possible,” said Michael Hines, the report's lead author and the Managing Editor of NaturalRefrigerants.“Making this report available in Spanish will help drive the growth of natural refrigerants in Latin America and worldwide.”In addition, each chapter of the online report is now available in audio format. The audio version of the report, which is read by an AI-generated voice, can be found on Spotify. ATMOsphere will release audio versions of subsequent reports on Spotify and will soon introduce audio versions of articles from NaturalRefrigerants.“ATMOsphere has previously published podcasts, and the audio version of this report is our first step back into audio content,” said Hines.“You can expect more from ATMOsphere and NaturalRefrigerants on Spotify in the coming months.”ATMOsphere's 2024 industry report focuses on natural refrigerants in commercial and industrial refrigeration in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and Latin America.In the commercial sector, data was collected on the number of stores using transcritical CO2 (R744) racks and condensing units and the number of installed self-contained hydrocarbon (mostly propane/R290) cabinets. For industrial refrigeration, data was gathered on the quantity of industrial sites using low-charge ammonia (R717) and transcritical CO2 systems, as well as hydrocarbon chillers in Europe.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

