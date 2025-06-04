Siguler Guff Backed Solvd Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Tooploox To Accelerate AI Development Capabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and WROCLAW, Poland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvd, Inc., an AI-first advisory and digital engineering firm, today announced the acquisition of Tooploox, a technology company renowned for its AI-driven development and applied research expertise. This acquisition builds on Solvd's ongoing commitment to embedding artificial intelligence into real enterprise systems and driving business outcomes for its global client base.

With more than a decade of experience in machine learning, computer vision, and AI product development, Tooploox has long been building advanced solutions for industries including e-commerce, healthcare, media, and manufacturing. Based in Wroclaw, Poland and backed by a 200-person team, including over 50 researchers and engineers with academic and professional pedigrees from institutions such as Stanford, ETH Zurich, Carnegie Mellon University, and Warsaw University, Tooploox brings a level of technical rigor and depth that enables tackling clients' complex, high-stakes challenges with confidence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tooploox to Solvd as we continue building a platform that empowers passionate people to thrive in the AI era," said Adam Gabrault, CEO of Solvd. "Tooploox brings world-class expertise in AI development and research that aligns seamlessly with our global delivery model and enterprise focus. Together, we are well-positioned to scale responsible, human-centered AI systems that drive meaningful and measurable value for our clients."

"We're joining a company that shares our vision for how AI should be applied across the enterprise," said Pawel Solyga, Founder & CEO of Tooploox. "Solvd recognizes the urgency and opportunity of this moment. As AI advances at an unprecedented pace, our combined capabilities will help organizations navigate the AI era with solutions grounded in technical excellence and production readiness. By combining our deep AI expertise with Solvd's global reach and AI-first approach, we're strategically positioned to support organizations through this pivotal change, helping them deliver more relevant customer experiences and accelerate AI adoption across industries. "

"This acquisition of Tooploox exemplifies Siguler Guff's strategy of backing category leaders at the intersection of digital engineering and applied AI," said Shaun Khubchandani, Solvd Board Member and Partner at Siguler Guff. "Tooploox brings a rare combination of cutting-edge research capabilities and real-world deployment experience. We believe this partnership significantly enhances Solvd's ability to serve as a long-term innovation partner to global enterprises seeking to operationalize AI at scale."

The addition of Tooploox enhances Solvd's ability to support clients across the full AI transformation lifecycle, from strategic advisory and prototyping to engineering, deployment, and governance. United by shared values of client-centricity, integrity, and innovation, the two organizations come together as a powerhouse that unlocks AI's full potential to drive real business impact and ROI for our customers.

About Solvd

Solvd is an AI-first advisory and digital engineering firm delivering measurable business impact through strategic digital transformation. Taking an AI-first approach, we bridge the critical gap between experimentation and real ROI, embedding artificial intelligence into every process layer. As an AI-native company, we combine continuous innovation with the scale and experience to support global enterprises, offering services in AI advisory, AI & data engineering, digital experience, application development, cloud engineering, quality engineering & GRC. Solvd serves businesses across sectors globally, supported by offices in the USA, Poland, Ukraine, and Georgia. Visit solvd to learn more.

About Tooploox

Founded in 2012, Tooploox is a technology company at the forefront of AI research and innovation, offering end-to-end AI software development services, product development, and bespoke AI solutions. With a team of almost 200 people and more than 50 published research papers in premier venues such as NeurIPS, ICML, and CVPR, Tooploox combines cutting-edge academic expertise with practical engineering to help organizations harness the full power of artificial intelligence. Partnering with innovative companies and startups, they design and build digital products leveraging generative AI alongside modern mobile and web technologies, delivering scalable, user-centric solutions that drive business growth. Visit to learn more.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which, together with its affiliates, has approximately $17 billion of assets under management. With 30 years of experience investing as a firm in the private markets, Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's investment products include multi-manager funds, direct investment funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. The Firm's core investment strategies include Small Buyout, Emerging Markets, Opportunistic Credit, Real Estate and Small Business Credit. Siguler Guff's institutional investment knowledge, sector immersion approach and longstanding relationships provide access to compelling investment opportunities within each of its targeted strategies. Founded in 1991 within PaineWebber, Siguler Guff became an independent firm in 1995. The Firm has served more than 800 institutional clients, including corporate and public employee benefit plans, endowments, foundations, government agencies and financial institutions, and more than 1,000 family office and high net worth investors. Headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

