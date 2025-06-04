403
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Military Blocks Aid Access
(MENAFN) The Israeli military declared that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are banned from approaching humanitarian aid distribution centers this Wednesday.
According to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who posted on X, the centers will be temporarily closed to undergo "renovation, reorganization and efficiency improvement work."
Adraee urged Gaza residents to heed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) announcement that the food distribution points will remain shut on Wednesday.
He emphasized that movement on roads leading to these centers, identified as "conflict zones," and entry into the distribution areas are strictly prohibited.
On Tuesday morning, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians gathered for aid at the Al-Alam roundabout in Rafah’s southern sector, killing 27 individuals.
The Gaza Government Media Office reported that since May 27, Israeli strikes targeting Palestinians at aid zones set up by the Israeli-US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have resulted in 102 deaths and 490 injuries.
Since October 2023, Israel has waged a brutal offensive in Gaza that has killed nearly 54,500 Palestinians—primarily women and children—following a Hamas-initiated cross-border attack that left about 1,200 dead.
Throughout the assault, humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of looming famine affecting the enclave’s 2+ million residents.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its civilian war crimes in the territory.
