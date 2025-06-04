Virat Kohli Deserves It More Than Anyone Else: Patidar After Captaining RCB To Maiden IPL Title
But when he said that“Virat Kohli deserved it more than anyone else”, the cheers were deafening as the legend grinned from ear to ear.
“It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported for years, they all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else,” Patidar said.
Patidar felt that 190 was par score looking at the strip which was on the slower side.
“After the Qualifier, we thought that we can go through. I think 190 was a good score on this track as it was a bit slow. Bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch.”Read Also This moment is right up there but five levels below Test cricket: Kohli after winning IPL Kohli's Exit Hits Home in Kashmir
He praised player of the match Krunal Pandya for his 2/17 that became the game-changer.
“Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. I look for him whenever we need wickets. Suyash and the pacers were good all season. Shepherd gave the key wicket tonight.”
We will come back next year and lift the Cup
===========================
A“dejected” Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that fearless newcomers have been the biggest plus for the franchise which would come out all guns blazing next season to win the elusive IPL crown.
“Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. Job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year,” the skipper said.
He felt that less than 200 was a par score on this track.
“They bowled excellently. Krunal was phenomenal, used his experience, that was the turning point.” (PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment