ACWA Power, Azerbaijan Align On Global Energy Priorities (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has held discussions with the Saudi Arabian ACWA Power company on global energy priorities, the importance of shifting to sustainable business models, and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the green energy sector, the Ministry of Economy told Trend .

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power, during the 30th Baku Energy Week. The meeting emphasized the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various sectors, particularly in renewable energy.

Jabbarov noted the role of Saudi investors in supporting Azerbaijan's transition to green energy. ACWA Power's ongoing projects in Azerbaijan, including the construction of the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region and efforts in seawater desalination, were highlighted as key examples of this expanding collaboration.