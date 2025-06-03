ACWA Power, Azerbaijan Align On Global Energy Priorities (PHOTO)
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power, during the 30th Baku Energy Week. The meeting emphasized the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across various sectors, particularly in renewable energy.
Jabbarov noted the role of Saudi investors in supporting Azerbaijan's transition to green energy. ACWA Power's ongoing projects in Azerbaijan, including the construction of the largest wind power plant in the Caucasus region and efforts in seawater desalination, were highlighted as key examples of this expanding collaboration.
