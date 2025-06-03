First Entertainment Credit Union Reinforces Guild Support With Union Dues Giveaway

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the entertainment industry continues to transform, union and guild membership is a vital source of protection, advocacy, and community for many entertainment workers. Understanding the importance of union and guild membership, First Entertainment Credit Union launched its Union Dues Sweepstakes to support the creators and crew members who keep entertainment moving forward.

Based in Hollywood but serving the needs of our members wherever they work, First Entertainment consistently seeks new and innovative ways to help its members. This latest effort helped to highlight the importance of guild participation and membership, and the winner of this sweepstakes had their union dues forgiven.

"We understand the financial challenges entertainment workers face," said Stephen Owen, President and CEO of First Entertainment. "That's why we're committed to practical support, like helping members stay current on dues so they can keep working. The response to our sweepstakes showed how important it is for institutions to stand behind their communities."

For Robert B., a propmaker and proud member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, the sweepstakes brought timely support.

"I love prop making and working on old buildings, but it's been a real tough couple of years," Robert shared. "[Winning the sweepstakes] has been an incredible relief."

His story highlights the reality of navigating project-based work in entertainment and the value of support from organizations that understand the industry.

"At First Entertainment, we're proud to serve the entertainment community and its evolving needs," added Owen. "We look forward to helping our members achieve their goals with personalized solutions that are aligned with their unique journeys."

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its seven branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio lot locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with 223 team members. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt .

