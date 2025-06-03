403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mamo Crosses AED 1.2 Billion In Total Payment Volume, Accelerates Vision To Become UAE's Leading Financial Hub For Smes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mamo, the UAE-born fintech building the future of business finance, today announced that it has crossed AED 1.2 billion in total payment transaction volume. The milestone marks a major step forward in the company's mission to simplify financial operations for businesses in the region.
Founded with the goal of empowering businesses through simpler, faster, and more transparent financial tools, Mamo has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for thousands of businesses across the UAE. “Reaching AED 1.2 billion in total processed volume isn't just a number – it's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and their pressing need for better financial tools”, said Imad Gharazeddine , co-founder and CEO of Mamo.“Our vision is to become a one-stop financial management platform for businesses – offering everything from payments to expense management, and credit.” Following the success of its core payments and business wallet products, Mamo is expanding its offerings to support the full financial life cycle of a business. In the coming months, the company will launch a Mamo-branded credit card designed specifically for growing businesses, providing flexible access to short-term credit, real-time spend insights, and seamless integration with Mamo's dashboard. Mamo's growth reflects a broader shift in the region toward smarter, founder-friendly financial infrastructure. With legacy payments infrastructure often falling short of the needs of modern businesses, Mamo's agile and tech-first approach has resonated deeply with the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. As it continues to scale, Mamo remains focused on key pillars: trust, simplicity, and financial empowerment. With the AED 1.2 billion milestone crossed, the company is doubling down on innovation to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and grow with confidence.
Founded with the goal of empowering businesses through simpler, faster, and more transparent financial tools, Mamo has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for thousands of businesses across the UAE. “Reaching AED 1.2 billion in total processed volume isn't just a number – it's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and their pressing need for better financial tools”, said Imad Gharazeddine , co-founder and CEO of Mamo.“Our vision is to become a one-stop financial management platform for businesses – offering everything from payments to expense management, and credit.” Following the success of its core payments and business wallet products, Mamo is expanding its offerings to support the full financial life cycle of a business. In the coming months, the company will launch a Mamo-branded credit card designed specifically for growing businesses, providing flexible access to short-term credit, real-time spend insights, and seamless integration with Mamo's dashboard. Mamo's growth reflects a broader shift in the region toward smarter, founder-friendly financial infrastructure. With legacy payments infrastructure often falling short of the needs of modern businesses, Mamo's agile and tech-first approach has resonated deeply with the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. As it continues to scale, Mamo remains focused on key pillars: trust, simplicity, and financial empowerment. With the AED 1.2 billion milestone crossed, the company is doubling down on innovation to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and grow with confidence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment