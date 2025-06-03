Mamo Crosses AED 1.2 Billion In Total Payment Volume, Accelerates Vision To Become UAE's Leading Financial Hub For Smes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mamo, the UAE-born fintech building the future of business finance, today announced that it has crossed AED 1.2 billion in total payment transaction volume. The milestone marks a major step forward in the company's mission to simplify financial operations for businesses in the region.

Founded with the goal of empowering businesses through simpler, faster, and more transparent financial tools, Mamo has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for thousands of businesses across the UAE.

“Reaching AED 1.2 billion in total processed volume isn't just a number – it's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and their pressing need for better financial tools”, said, co-founder and CEO of Mamo.“Our vision is to become a one-stop financial management platform for businesses – offering everything from payments to expense management, and credit.”

Following the success of its core payments and business wallet products, Mamo is expanding its offerings to support the full financial life cycle of a business. In the coming months, the company will launch adesigned specifically for growing businesses, providing flexible access to short-term credit, real-time spend insights, and seamless integration with Mamo's dashboard.

Mamo's growth reflects a broader shift in the region toward smarter, founder-friendly financial infrastructure. With legacy payments infrastructure often falling short of the needs of modern businesses, Mamo's agile and tech-first approach has resonated deeply with the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As it continues to scale, Mamo remains focused on key pillars: trust, simplicity, and financial empowerment. With the AED 1.2 billion milestone crossed, the company is doubling down on innovation to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and grow with confidence.