Kerala Weather Forecast, June 3: Light Rain And High Humidity Persist

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, June 3: Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect cloudy skies, rain, and high real-feel temperatures.



Published : Jun 03 2025, 07:15 AM



Image Credit : pixail

Kerala Weather, June 3 : The state of Kerala continues to experience varying weather conditions on Tuesday. High humidity, rain, and cloudy skies are expected across various cities. Here's the city-wise forecast.

23Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Expect a cloudy day with occasional light rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel much warmer.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 35°C

A wet day ahead as the city sees periods of rain. The rain may offer slight relief, but humidity remains intense.

Image Credit : Social Media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 38°C

The capital will wake up to morning showers, followed by light rain in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Another mostly cloudy day with light rain. Sticky weather conditions will persist through the day.





Kerala Weather