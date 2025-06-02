Kerala Weather Forecast, June 3: Light Rain And High Humidity Persist
- FB TW Linkdin Whatsapp Follow Us
Image Credit : pixail
Kerala Weather, June 3 : The state of Kerala continues to experience varying weather conditions on Tuesday. High humidity, rain, and cloudy skies are expected across various cities. Here's the city-wise forecast.23Image Credit : Social Media
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Expect a cloudy day with occasional light rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel much warmer.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 35°C
A wet day ahead as the city sees periods of rain. The rain may offer slight relief, but humidity remains intense.Related Articles
33Image Credit : Social Media
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The capital will wake up to morning showers, followed by light rain in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Another mostly cloudy day with light rain. Sticky weather conditions will persist through the day.
Kerala Weather
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment