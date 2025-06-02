Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Weather Forecast, June 3: Light Rain And High Humidity Persist

Kerala Weather Forecast, June 3: Light Rain And High Humidity Persist


2025-06-02 10:09:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, June 3: Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam can expect cloudy skies, rain, and high real-feel temperatures.

Ishwi Singh | Published : Jun 03 2025, 07:15 AM1 Min readShare this Photo Gallery
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Whatsapp
  • Follow Us
13

Image Credit : pixail

Kerala Weather, June 3 : The state of Kerala continues to experience varying weather conditions on Tuesday. High humidity, rain, and cloudy skies are expected across various cities. Here's the city-wise forecast.

23Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Expect a cloudy day with occasional light rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel much warmer.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 35°C

A wet day ahead as the city sees periods of rain. The rain may offer slight relief, but humidity remains intense.

Related Articles
Kerala Weather, June 2: Rain, cloudy skies, and rising humidity
Karnataka Weather, June 2: Breezy weather and thunderstorms on Monday 33Image Credit : Social Media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 38°C

The capital will wake up to morning showers, followed by light rain in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Another mostly cloudy day with light rain. Sticky weather conditions will persist through the day.



Kerala Weather

MENAFN04062025007385015968ID1109628541

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search