Alison Bartlet Joins GS1 GDSN Board, Continuing Commport's Legacy In Global Standards

Alison Bartlet, Commport's Director of Business Solutions

Following CEO Dave Ralph's retirement, Bartlet steps in to represent solution providers at the highest level of GDSN leadership.

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GS1, a global not-for-profit standards organization, has appointed Alison Bartlet, Commport's Director of Business Solutions, to its Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) Board of Directors. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in GDSN operations as part of a GS1-certified data pool, Alison brings deep technical knowledge and practical insight into the evolving needs of data synchronization across industries. Her appointment reflects Commport's ongoing dedication to advancing the GDSN and ensures that the perspective of Certified Solution Providers remains strongly represented on the board. Alison steps into the role following the retirement of Commport CEO Dave Ralph, continuing the company's legacy of active contribution to global data standards leadership.“It's an exciting time for GDSN as we enter in the next phase of modernization and enhancement, looking to leverage global standards to transform how product information is exchanged across the entire supply chain.” – Alison Bartlet, Business Solutions DirectorThe GDSN Board of Directors provides the strategic and business operations direction guiding key financial, operational and strategic decisions for the GS1 Global Data Synchronization Network and all of its participants.About Commport CommunicationsCommport Communications is a trusted provider of data integration and product information management solutions, helping businesses streamline their supply chains and enhance digital collaboration with trading partners. With decades of experience in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), and Product Information Management (PIM), Commport delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective tools that support compliance, efficiency, and growth. For more information about Commport please visitAbout GS1 GDSNThe GS1 Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) is the world's largest network of interoperable data pools enabling the secure and continuous exchange of trusted product information between trading partners. Built on GS1 global standards, GDSN ensures that brand owners and retailers are always aligned with accurate, up-to-date product data-improving supply chain efficiency, reducing errors, and enhancing the consumer experience. For more information about GS1 GDSN please visit .

