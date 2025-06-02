Food And Beverages Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The food and beverages market size has grown significantly in recent years, increasing from $6962.47 billion in 2024 to $7400.31 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising internet penetration and enhancing disposable income.

What Factors Are Propelling The Historic And Forecast Growth Of The Food And Beverages Market?

Furthermore, the food and beverages market size is anticipated to see continued strong growth in the next few years, growing to $9423.34 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This predicted growth is primarily attributed to a rise in smartphone users, swift urbanization, adoption of new payment modes and the rising disposable income which is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverage market.

Sample report for more details:



What Propels The Food And Beverages Market?

The rising disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverage market. Disposable income refers to the amount of money an individual or household has available for spending and saving after taxes have been deducted from their gross income. People who have more money prefer to spend IT on premium, specialty, and healthier food and drinks. This results in increased consumer spending, dining out, and the discovery of new gastronomic experiences.

Who Are The Key Players In The Food And Beverages Market And What Are They Focusing On?

Major companies operating in the food and beverages market include Nestle S.A, PepsiCo, Inc, JBS S.A, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tyson Foods Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM, Mars, Incorporated, Imperial brands plc, The Coca-Cola Company, Cargill, Dabur, Amul, Asahi Soft Drinks Co Ltd, Red Bull, Del Monte fresh produce Ltd, Fonterra Meiji Co Ltd, Dali Foods Group Co Ltd. These players are focusing on developing innovative products such as clean-label products, vegan cheeses, egg substitutes, and other products to reinforce their positioning.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends And How Is The Food And Beverages Market Segmented?

One notable trend in the food and beverage market is the shift towards plant-based food and drinks, that offer numerous health benefits. These include products derived from vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, fungi, and algae.

How Is The Market Of The Food And Beverages Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by type into Alcoholic – Beverages, Non-Alcoholic – Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Frozen, and Other Foods Products. Further, it's segmented by nature into Organic and Conventional, and by distribution channel into Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, and Other Channels. Additionally, segmentation continues into Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Frozen Foods and other Food Products.

How Is The Food And Beverages Market Divided Across Different Geographical Regions?

According to the research, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverages market in 2024, followed by Western Europe. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2025



Food Additives Global Market Report 2025



Food Allergen Testing Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at: ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: .

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.