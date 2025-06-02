Construction Equipment Industry Optimistic On Sales Due To Rainfall Outlook And Infrastructure Focus

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian construction equipment industry is poised for growth in 2025, with stakeholders expecting a surge in demand due to the forecast of 'above normal' rainfall and the government's continued focus on infrastructure development.

Deepak Shetty, President-designate of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) and CEO & MD of JCB India, expressed optimism about the sector's outlook, reported ET.

"The India Meteorological Department's forecast of above-normal rainfall is expected to boost the rural market, where most of our machines operate," said Shetty in a recent interaction.

He added that with the government's emphasis on infrastructure, the sector could witness double-digit growth this year.

In the past few years, the construction equipment industry has grown by 26 per cent, showing resilience despite challenges. According to Shetty, FY25 marked a year of strategic repositioning.

While the anticipated growth was subdued due to various factors, the long-term outlook remains strong, especially as India climbs to the position of the world's fourth-largest economy.

Supporting this sentiment, ICEMA President and Managing Director of Caterpillar India, V Vivekanand, noted that the industry achieved a new milestone by selling 1,40,000 units in FY25, registering a 3 per cent growth despite a challenging year.

JCB India, a key player in the sector, had a record year in exports, shipping over 10,000 machines to America alone. The company currently exports to around 130 countries and operates five manufacturing facilities across India.

Jaideep Shekhar, Convener of ICEMA's Industry Analysis Panel, mentioned that the year saw flat growth, largely due to the general elections and the introduction of new emission norms.

With global exports and domestic expansion, the industry remains bullish about the year ahead.

(KNN Bureau)