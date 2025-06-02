403
Myanmar Military Prolongs Ceasefire Pact to June 30
(MENAFN) A local broadcaster reported on Sunday that Myanmar’s military has prolonged its current ceasefire agreement through June 30.
This extension, which begins on June 1, is intended to aid in reconstruction and resettlement following the recent catastrophic earthquake, while also aiming to reinforce nationwide peace and order.
The initial ceasefire was active from May 6 to May 31 and was implemented in response to a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28. That disaster claimed approximately 3,800 lives and left tens of thousands without shelter.
In a Saturday statement, the military urged ethnic armed groups and other insurgent factions to avoid any activities that could endanger public welfare or undermine national stability. This includes refraining from ambushes on roads, targeting civilians or security personnel, attacking military installations, enlisting new recruits, or attempting to seize additional territory.
The military emphasized it would take defensive measures if such violations occur to ensure the safety of the public.
Despite the ceasefire, Myanmar continues to face significant unrest, especially in the northern regions, where fighting persists between the junta—who seized control in a 2021 coup—and various ethnic resistance forces.
