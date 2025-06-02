403
Porsche Centre Kuwait Unveils Exclusive Porsche Manufaktur Models in an Immersive Art-Inspired Experience
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait City, April 2025 – In a celebration of precision, personalization, and artistic expression, Porsche Centre Kuwait – Behbehani Motors Company hosted an exclusive event at its Shuwaikh showroom to unveil a collection of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur vehicles. Under the captivating theme “Crafted by Porsche, Defined by You,” the event brought together automotive excellence and local artistry, reflecting the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless luxury.
The highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of five bespoke Porsche models, each representing the pinnacle of design and customization:
• 982 Cayman Edition – Finished in GT Silver with a leather interior in the special colour Bordeaux Red
• 911 Carrera – Dressed in Slate Grey Neo with a two-tone leather interior in Dark Night Blue and Crayon
• Cayenne Coupe – Shown in Quartzite Grey Metallic with a two-tone smooth-finish leather interior in Black and Crayon
• Cayenne Coupe – In Carrera White Metallic paired with a two-tone leather interior in Black and Bramble
• 911 Carrera T – Featured in 0Q White with the WC Carrera T Interior Package in striking Gentian Blue.
To elevate the occasion and embody the spirit of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Centre Kuwait collaborated with five visionary Kuwaiti artists, each contributing their unique medium and interpretation of Porsche’s design philosophy:
1. KicksbyNM – Performed live artwork directly on the taycan, blending street culture with automotive innovation
2. Maisam Qassim – Delivered a live thread art performance and offered guests artistic giveaways
3. Mohammad Alhumimidi– Presented a gallery of Porsche-inspired canvases
4. Gizaz Art Academy - Led by glassmaker Mohammad Al-Duwaisan — Director of the Creative Glass Program and founder of the first glass art workshop in Kuwait — the academy presented a bespoke glass Porsche logotype along with evocative glass pieces that celebrated the distinctive aesthetics of Porsche.
5. Hamed Ashkanani – Displayed an evocative photography series celebrating Porsche aesthetics.
Adding to the exclusivity and sophistication of the night was live jazz music that captivated attendees and enhanced the luxurious ambiance, creating a refined yet vibrant atmosphere throughout the venue.
Hany Marie, General Manager of Porsche Centre Kuwait, commented on the event:
"This experience was designed to celebrate more than just cars—it was about celebrating individuality, creativity, and the spirit of excellence that defines Porsche. By partnering with Kuwait’s talented artists, we brought the idea of personalization to life in a way that resonates deeply with our customers and the culture of this region."
In addition to the vibrant artistic showcase and refined vehicle display, the event space was transformed into an immersive environment filled with refined ambiance, gourmet food, and live jazz music—creating a multi-sensory experience that highlighted the seamless intersection of engineering and artistic vision. Two interactive zones were curated to engage attendees: a Porsche-inspired art gallery and a live performance corner featuring on-the-spot creative work.
Each guest left with a thoughtfully curated, customized gift, further emphasizing Porsche’s commitment to appreciation, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.
This unforgettable evening affirmed Porsche's status not just as a symbol of performance, but as a canvas for self-expression, where engineering and artistry go hand in hand.
About Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers customers a unique opportunity to tailor their Porsche vehicle with meticulous attention to detail, utilizing a wide range of materials, finishes, and design elements. Each vehicle becomes a one-of-a-kind masterpiece—crafted by Porsche, defined by its owner.
For more information about Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, visit Porsche Centre Kuwait in Shuwaikh or follow Porsche Centre Kuwait on social media.
