Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DNO Contemplates Hybrid Bond Issue


2025-06-02 01:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged Arctic Securities AS, DNB Carnegie (a part of DNB Bank ASA) and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new subordinated hybrid bond issue may follow.

For further information, please contact:
Media: ...
Investors: ...

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Jostein Løvås, DNO ASA Communication Manager, on the time and date set out above.


MENAFN02062025004107003653ID1109623407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search