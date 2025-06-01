Mayor Mayer Of Panama City Says Canal Should Give Bitcoin-Paying Ships Faster Access -
Mayer Mizrachi (center right) on stage at Bitcoin 2025
The Panama Canal became a controversial topic in December 2024 as Trump announced plans for the US to reclaim control of the canal, citing concerns over rising Chinese influence and claiming that unfair tolls are imposed on US ships. Panama City has been on the front foot with Bitcoin adoption lately, having recently approved a measure permitting the use of crypto for public payments, including taxes, fines, and municipal fees. Bitcoin payments for the Panama Canal are one of several ideas that Mizrachi has pitched in recent weeks as he explores how his country can follow El Salvador's lead in adopting Bitcoin. He has also touted the idea of establishing a Bitcoin reserve for Panama City - home to more than half of Panama's global domestic product - pointing out in the panel discussion that he wouldn't need legislative approval to adopt such a measure.
Mizrachi Wants Panama Lawmakers to Take a Back Seat
Mizrachi urged Panama legislators to pause work on bills to regulate crypto, instead pushing for a hands-off approach to regulation. “Don't touch it, don't get near it, don't even look at it, let it operate, let it function,” Mizrachi said. “Then decide what it needs. Do you want to restrict it or do you want to promote it?” Mizrachi claims that more than $5 billion worth of Bitcoin transactions occur annually in Panama, but said a lot of the adoption has taken place behind closed doors, as many are scared of embracing Bitcoin. Mizrachi's comments come as Panama declared a state of emergency in the Bocas del Toro province after banana company Chiquita Brands laid off over 5,000 workers who had been protesting for stronger social security measures. Chiquita claims it lost more than $75 million as a result of the strikes and roadblocks impacting business operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment